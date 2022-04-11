Jared Leto, Leonardo DiCaprio and other actors who exceeded sanity to build a character

Jared Leto’s rare gifts and going to the bathroom in a wheelchair are part of the extreme methods used by actors to play certain personalities in their films, we tell you about others extremely committed to the seventh art.

Daniel Espinosa, director of Morbius, touched on the actor’s methodology after Jared Leto got involved a lot with Dr. Michael Morbius, a debut character from the Spider-Verse, who never left his character by going to the bathroom on crutches, wheelchair and limpingin order to live and assimilate the pain of a person who has lived with a painful disease all his life. However, before him, Daniel Day-Lewis was the recognized king of the drastic method for his exaggerated and extreme decisions in most of his films. We tell you how the two of them and other actors have crossed the line of sanity and have committed themselves to the true seventh art throughout their careers.

Leonardo Dicaprio

Despite being a vegetarian, Leonardo DiCaprio adapted to the adversities of his character Hugh Glass in The Revenant, by Alejandro González Iñárritu, and devoured pieces of raw bison meat and slept on animal skins in the open.

Tom Hanks

Somehow Tom Hanks had to lose his sanity in Cast Away, so he decided to bring realism to the film and did not bathe nor did he cut his hair for weeks into the shoot. The result: a pretty gross staph infection which took him to the hospital.

Hillary Swank

For the simple hearing of Boys Don’t CryHillary Swank lived a month as a vato. He cut his hair, used socks to have padding and simulate a penis, and compressed her breasts as much as she could. ouch! Her neighbors did not know her in that season and thought that she was a male relative.

Daniel Day-Lewis

Before Jared Daniel Day-Lewis He had a rather drastic method. For example, to roll the last of the mohicans single ate food that could be hunted and fruits of nature not put him in danger. He was also in self-confinement to give more realism and madness to his character in In the Name of the Father.

Robert DeNiro

In 1975, when Taxi Driver was filmed, Robert De Niro took the liberty of going out being a taxi driver for 12 hours in New York. Quite possibly, the passengers who boarded his vehicle did not even realize that an actor on his way to becoming a legend was going to take them to their destination.

Mickey Rourke

The Wrestler is Mickey Rourke’s best film for the simple fact that he trained to be a hero of the pankration, executed his locks and flights, despite almost always getting injured, and steeled himself to go out and fight Chris Jericho in WWE.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp lived in the basement of author Hunter S. Thompson to study his manuscripts, thoughts and life’s work in order to embody Raoul Duke, the protagonist of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. They also casually smoked in that place full of powder kegs.

Heather Ledger

Heath Ledger is considered the best Joker in the history of Detective Bat adaptations, under the orders of Christopher Nolan he made the decision to lock himself up in a hotel in London for a month to write a diary about why he and the Joker should hate the caped man.

Adrian Brody

Adrien Brody had never felt the loneliness necessary to convey it in his character from The Pianist, so he left his apartment, he sold his car, he disconnected his phone; he put his belongings in a bag and lived alone with the company of his piano on set. It was so drastic that his girlfriend at the time cut him off.