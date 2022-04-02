Jared Leto loved returning as Joker and praises Zack Snyder’s vision

With the recent release of Morbius – 21%, Jared Leto is in full promotion of his new movie and, of course, the theme of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% always comes out. About a year ago director Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League premiered on HBO – 41%, and in it a scene with Jared Leto retaking his character of the Joker. The film was very well received and there was even a stir for Warner to give Snyder the opportunity to carry on his vision for future DC projects.

You may also like: Morbius: Public gives it a better rating than critics

In the final scene, where we see Batman’s nightmare/premonition, we see the Joker return. In this apocalyptic version of the world, both characters, against all odds, find themselves as allies, having a most uncomfortable conversation. In interview with ComicBookMovieLeto reaffirms his liking for having been part of the Snyderverse:

It was great. work with zack [Snyder] it’s a beautiful thing. I love it, I really loved the opportunity. It was really special and I really enjoyed it. It’s unique to have been a part of DC and now to be a part of Marvel. It’s amazing.

Also read: The Flash: Test Screening Would Have Confirmed The Snyder Cut Is Canon

You have to remember that Leto’s first foray as Joker, in the Suicide Squad movie – 25%, was not very well received by the audience. And in the original version of the League of Justice his character didn’t even have an appearance. When offering Snyder the opportunity to release his version of the film, they did so hoping to release the unfinished cut that existed. He was the same director who refused to release an unfinished film and asked to be allowed to complete the shoot with some reshoots.

Already having the opportunity to record new material, and with the creative freedom to do whatever he wanted, Snyder took the opportunity to introduce several elements that he had in mind. Among the additions is the character of Martian Manhunter and of course the aforementioned scene with the Joker. And although the character of Batman, played by Ben Affleck, had already made several appearances, we had not seen him interact with his nemesis. The closest thing was the car chase scene, which was seen in suicide squadand even there they gave more relevance to Batman’s interaction with Harley Quinn played by Margot Robbie.

For Snyder it was clear that it was necessary to see Batman and the Joker face to face, as he explained in an interview with TotalFilm:

Because frankly, the ultimate conflict in a universe where Batman exists is for him to confront the Joker. He was scared that it was the last Justice League with Ben [Affleck] and Jared [Leto], I would be remiss if I hadn’t found a way to deal with them. Also, it was a wish of mine to bring the Joker into the story continuity, I had suggested it in Batman and Superman, when you see Batman’s gun in the post-apocalyptic world, it has a Joker card stuck on it. This has to do a bit with that concept.

After the success of the premiere of Snyder’s version of the League of Justicethe director continued to work on other projects and has just been recognized at the Oscars (thanks to his devoted fans) for his Army of the Dead films – 78% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

While Jared Letois currently promoting his new movie Morbius, where he plays a scientist who ends up becoming a vampire. He is a well-known Spider-Man villain and most likely, although the movie is not getting good reviews, we will see more of this character, with the possible introduction of the Sinister Six.

Don’t leave without reading: Blue Beetle: Sharon Stone will play the villain of the film