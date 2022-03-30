Jared Leto once revealed the dark truth behind his Joker: ‘It’s all a big game’

James 5 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 61 Views

Jared Leto’s movies run the gamut from blockbuster franchise hits to little-seen releases that probably no one but his most ardent fans have ever seen. But one role everyone associates with Leto is that of the Joker in suicide squad. Although Leto’s character design and performance divided fans, it’s easy to see that the actor committed with all his might to playing the DC Comics supervillain. In fact, Leto has a clear mind as to why the Joker performed such heinous acts.

Jared Leto has become a controversial figure since winning his Oscar

Since winning her Academy Award for playing a transgender woman in Dallas Buyers Club in 2014, Leto has developed a somewhat controversial reputation. Looking back, many believe that role would have been the perfect opportunity for some LGBTQ representation. Instead, Leto put her own spin on it and won an Oscar for her problem.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Intermittent fasting: the panacea for weight loss or a dangerous diet?

the boom of intermittent fasting diets, fired up on social networks by celebrities such as …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved