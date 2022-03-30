Jared Leto once revealed the dark truth behind his Joker: ‘It’s all a big game’

Jared Leto’s movies run the gamut from blockbuster franchise hits to little-seen releases that probably no one but his most ardent fans have ever seen. But one role everyone associates with Leto is that of the Joker in suicide squad. Although Leto’s character design and performance divided fans, it’s easy to see that the actor committed with all his might to playing the DC Comics supervillain. In fact, Leto has a clear mind as to why the Joker performed such heinous acts.

Jared Leto has become a controversial figure since winning his Oscar

Since winning her Academy Award for playing a transgender woman in Dallas Buyers Club in 2014, Leto has developed a somewhat controversial reputation. Looking back, many believe that role would have been the perfect opportunity for some LGBTQ representation. Instead, Leto put her own spin on it and won an Oscar for her problem.

Furthermore, his reported behavior on the set of suicide squad – which marked Leto’s debut in Joker – complicated matters. But the actor continues to flourish in Hollywood. He reprized his DC Extended Universe (DCEU) role as Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021, although it is not clear if he will have another appearance.

The ‘Suicide Squad’ actor offered an intriguing take on his version of Joker

Regardless of whether or not Leto’s Joker reappears in the DCEU, he seems to have put a lot of thought into his portrayal of the character. For example, Leto reportedly once talked about why Joker acts the wild way he does.

“I think the Joker is inflicting on the world the pain that has been inflicted on him. So, in a sense, there is some kind of revenge there. But I think it’s all a great game. I think if there’s an opportunity to manipulate or bully, he finds it really exciting.”

In keeping with that sentiment, Leto also claims to know how the Joker feels about Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). The two lovers regularly engage in crime in Gotham in nearly every iteration of the mythos since the 1990s animated series. And she’s more of a “trophy for the Joker,” “something she can own.”

Will 2022’s ‘Morbius’ Give Jared Leto His Own Marvel Movie Series?

With Morbius, Leto crosses over from the world of DC Comics to the Marvel universe. As the titular “living vampire,” Leto is positioned more of an anti-hero. So if the 2022 film, which faced several delays, is a huge success, Leto could be the star of his own film franchise. Similarly, the 2018 Tom Hardy film Poison inspired a 2021 sequel.

Some fans are skeptical of Leto’s casting here. But perhaps Leto’s distinctive energy and rock star lifestyle is the lead vocalist of Thirty Seconds to Mars – will translate to Morbius more directly. Fans will find out very soon, as Morbius will be released in theaters on April 1, 2022.

