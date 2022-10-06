Jared Leto to Star in Karl Lagerfeld Biopic

After his controversial performance in MorbiusJared Leto will play the late designer Karl Lagerfeld in a biopic about the fashion icon. The project does not yet have a director as it is in its early stages, but it is backed by House of Karl Lagerfeld and will be co-produced by the same actor.

The also musician explained to WWD that the film will explore the fashion Kaiser’s “multitude of relationships,” both personal and professional, that played a pivotal part in his life. For the production, Leto invited Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of The House of Karl Lagerfeld; Caroline Lebar, vice president of image and communications of the company; and Sébastien Jondeau, the designer’s personal assistant and bodyguard.

“Karl has always been an inspiration to me,” the actor said in a statement. “He was a scholar, an artist, an innovator, a leader, and above all, a kind man. When we met with his team, we immediately shared the creative vision of making a respectful ode to Karl while pushing the artistic boundaries of a biopic.”

Righi added that the fashion house has been sought for years by different Hollywood production companies to make a film about “the iconic life of Karl”, but they were only convinced by the proposal of Leto and Emma Ludbrook. “We felt confident telling the story in an artistic way that Karl would have loved to see,” she said.

Lagerfeld died in 2019 at the age of 85 from complications related to pancreatic cancer, a condition he suffered from for a while but kept secret until the day he died. The designer, remembered for his style and secrecy, was at the head of great fashion houses such as Fendi and Chanel.