Jared Leto will come to HBO Max with “Morbius”, the film based on the Marvel character

Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) is a biochemist who suffers from a strange blood disease, who, while trying to cure himself, becomes infected with a form of vampirism. (HBOMax)

Morbius is an audiovisual production written by matt sazama Y Burk Sharpless (the screenwriters who were behind the Power Rangers, 2017 Y Gods of Egypt, 2016). This is a 2022 American superhero movie, based on the character of marvel comics of the same name directed by daniel espinosa (Swedish film director of Chilean origin, also director of safehouse, 2012, starring Denzel Washington).

Its synopsis tells us the life story of Dr. Michael Morbius, who seriously ill with a little-known blood disorder, makes a desperate gamble. It leads him to find a way to not only cure the disease, but to give himself unimaginable strength and powers, but at a terrifyingly unimaginable cost: an uncontrollable thirst for human blood. What seems to Dr. Morbius at first to be a great success, ends up unleashing something dark inside him.

“Morbius” premieres July 1 on HBO Max. (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Within its main cast are as Dr. Morbius, Jared Leto, accompanied by other figures from the world of cinema such as matt smith (Terminator:Genesis) as Milo, Adriana Arjona (Father of the Bride, 2022) that plays Martin Al Madrigal (The map of perfect moments, 2021) like Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson (fast and furious 9) like Stroud. The producers of him are Columbia Pictures in association with Marvelfrom the hand of Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach Y Lucas Foster. The one in charge of distributing it is Sony Pictures Releasing.

Morbius was released in theaters on April 1, 2022 and now hbo max will bring it for you.

Jared Leto brings to life Dr. Morbius. (Vix Design)

Start of the story of Morbius

At a private hospital in Greece, 10-year-old Michael Morbius welcomes the arrival of his surrogate brother Lucien, whom he names Milo. Both suffer from a rare blood disease that interferes with the normal blood production of the human body. However, Michael manages to save Milo’s life by repairing his broken blood pump. Then his father makes the decision to arrange for him to study at a special school for geniuses in America.

Tyrese Gibson, Adria Arjona, Jared Leto and Al Madrigal attend a special fan screening of “Morbius” at Cinemark Playa California, USA. (REUTERS)

Although in the United States the film received mostly negative reviews from professionals, in the renowned film portal Filmaffinity, Morbius is installed in the ranking of the best movies based on Marvel comics, as number 74.

Will good prevail over evil, or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new compulsions? Wait for her on the first of July!

