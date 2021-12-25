Jared Leto yesterday and today: 50 years in 50 photos and at least 5 lives and transformations

On the scene since the late nineties, We’ve known Jared Leto for over twenty years and we envy him a lot because does not age and together he lives his double career as a musician and actor with such productive intensity that it also seems to live at twice the speed of others. He has his 44th film on the track and has made 5 albums and as many world tours, yet (as he dives into a new adventure that inevitably overlaps with something already started – a record, another project for cinema -) always proves less than his years which today are counted in the number of 50.

Jared Leto at 23 in one of the first photos to emerge from the archives of the agencies. We are in 1994 Mitchell Gerber

An artist and two souls, united by a passion for directing (which he edited for his band’s video clips under a pseudonym), Leto is quick-change like few others, by nature and creative vein and it is so in the most authentic way: her body is a blank canvas and not just for tattoos. Few have cut or dyed their hair, taken and lost kilos as much as he did to merge with their own character.. Indeed, perhaps his only rival is Christian Bale, with whom he shared the set of American Psycho and who is 3 years younger than him (would you say?). But Jared went even further.

His roles too, since winning the Oscar (in 2014, in the role of Rayon, transsexual with AIDS and a tragic fate in Dallas Buyers Club) they have a double energy, a kind of incessant yin and yang movement, like hers, which translates to perpetual transformation: the madman and the Joker, Morbius the vampire.

Jared Leto with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Dallas Buyers Club in 2014 Jason Merritt / TERM

If the character does not change, it is he who changes, this time within him and not by fusion. With House of Gucci, so to speak, to identify with Paolo Gucci he discovered prosthetic make-up, on the set of Morbius digital effects abound: advanced techniques and technology have widened his possibilities without having to push his body to the limit (after 40 the metabolism slows down and the recovery path of the form becomes more complicated).

Review his story on screen, but also on stage (as a leader of the 30 Seconds to Mars, a band founded in 1998 with his brother Shannon) as well as on the red carpets trampled both for the major cinema and musical awards, is the only possible way to try to contain (and admire) his life as a work of art ( and together with double speed):