Jary Ramírez when he was diagnosed with colon cancer: “I fell”

Veteran communicator Jary Ramírez went on vacation for 18 days from Telemicro, but his absence was forcibly extended by fate for four months in New York. The reason: colon cancer surprised him and he had to undergo surgery to remove a stage two tumor.

Going through that process was not easy, andhe day they did the endoscopy and gave me the diagnosis, I fell,” The communicator expressed to his co-workers in the program “From end to end”, where he has shared during the last 11 years through Digital 15 and Telemicro Internacional.

Jary had been feeling unusual symptoms in his stomach, but he went to several specialists who could not find the cause.

One day his father calls him to the program and asks if he was okay., to which he replies that he went to the doctor to check what he felt. Then, his father tells him: “I had a dream that I didn’t like last night, that you were in an apartment and we couldn’t find the key to get in and you were in very bad health”.

In those days Jary had planned to travel to New York on vacation and “the next day I left”, deciding to undergo an endoscopy, which produced worrying results: colon cancer.

Jary found out about the tumor immediately, upon waking up from the procedure “There they tell it to you.” His reaction was one of strength: “I think that what helped me the most was my strength, I told him: – doctor, I am strong, I am not easy”.

Then he added: “I had the courage, I said: I’m going to fight with this because I have people who have fought with this, family members too, and I think that attitude is what helps you the most“.

When he spoke on the program “From end to end” of the support of his father and his brother, he did not contain his emotion and tears came from his heart: “I want to thank you because it really is a difficult moment, they were there with me at every moment, really, and he told me at night: – you are not alone, this is a problem for everyone and for the family, and that’s how it was”.

His reflection: “It is at this moment that you really need family support to know what accounts, the value that the family has because it is difficult for you alone in a country far from your family, your friends…”.

The journalist also commented that he will not receive chemotherapy, but will continue with the review every six months.