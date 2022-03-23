Jasmine Camacho-Quinn “delete” her messages about trans competitors – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

The athlete apologized to anyone who might feel offended and thanked those who have seriously discussed the issue.





Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Photo: Luis Alberto Lopez

After the criticism she received for her opinion on the participation of trans women in women’s sporting events, the Puerto Rican athlete Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020 in the 100 meter hurdles, deleted the messages she posted on her Twitter account and He apologized to the people who felt offended.

Camacho-Quin described as “unfair” that they continue to allow the participation of trans women in women’s competitions and his comments raised all kinds of opinions, mostly on social networks.

“Women (gender assigned at birth) will not have a chance in sports if they continue to allow men to participate in competition,” Camacho-Quinn said in a tweet posted earlier in the day.

“That’s not fair. Live as you want to live, but on a sporting level, I do not agree with what is happening”, added the also owner of the Olympic record in the 100 meter hurdles.

However, in the afternoon, the athlete deleted the original tweet, and instead posted a message in which she apologized to the people who might have been offended by her opinion and thanked those who had discussed the issue with her. seriousness.

“’I apologize to the people I have offended and thank those who are having a regular conversation with me in the DMs (Twitter Direct Messages). I am grateful that we can have respectful conversations with each other,” she highlighted.

“My tweets were NOT to disrespect ANYONE who is in transition (going from competition in the men’s branch to the women’s) I wish you luck on your journey and the best for you,” he highlighted in another message.

Camacho-Quinn’s expressions come several days after American Lia Thomas made history by becoming the first transgender woman to win a national swimming championship, in this case the NCAA Division I women’s 500-yard freestyle.

Lia, 22, competed as Will Thomas until 2019, when she began a sex change process. After completing the year of testosterone inhibition treatment required by the university league in these cases, Lia can participate without limitations in the women’s events.

The United States Swimming Federation recently announced a change in its policies to limit the level of testosterone that athletes must have to a maximum of 5 nanomoles per liter of blood.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee allows trans women to compete in women’s categories if their levels of testosterone, the hormone that influences the increase in muscle mass, are below 10 nanomoles per liter of blood.

“Like I said: This is not against anyone who started this transition early. Don’t misunderstand my words. This is what just happened in swimming,” Camacho-Quinn said.

Given this, he mentioned the South African Caster Semenya, who has been restricted by World Athletics from competing, because it forces athletes to keep their testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per liter for a continuous period of at least six months.

“If we want to be fair, let’s be fair to everyone,” Camacho-Quinn said.

Following her expressions, the Puerto Rican gay activist Pedro Julio Serrano responded to Camacho-Quinn stating that “transphobia is not an opinion.”

“Trans women are women. Educate yourself,” Serrano said in a tweet.

