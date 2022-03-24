Jasmine Camacho-Quinn deletes tweet about transgender athletes and apologizes | Others

The Olympic gold medalist, the Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn reacted this Wednesday to the discussion about whether women who compete in a championship with a transgender athlete are on equal terms, generating a series of criticisms that led her to delete the tweet that had published.

“Biological women don’t stand a chance in sports if they continue to allow biological men to compete against them. That’s not fair. Live how you want to live, but, sports-wise, I don’t agree with what’s going on,” Camacho-Quinn tweeted early on his official Twitter account.

However, hours after his opinion – as he made clear – generated a wave of diverse reactions for and against, Camacho-Quinn decided to delete his tweet, but not without first apologizing to those who felt offended.

“I apologize to those I have offended, and thanks to those who are actually having a regular conversation with me in the DMs. Appreciated and I’m grateful that we can have respectful conversations with each other.” the athlete said.

The controversial issue arose after Lia Thomas went down in the history books by becoming the first transgender swimmer to win the National Collegiate National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I championship with the University of Pennsylvania on March 17. .

Thomas won the 500-yard freestyle event in four minutes, 33 seconds and 24 thousandths (4:33.24).

Thomas – now known as the face of the debate for transgender women in sports – has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since beginning her transition from male to female in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy.

Born 22 years ago under the name of William, Thomas began identifying as a woman in 2018, when she was already competing in the men’s swimming categories at Penn State, where she was ranked 462nd.

After reaching the limit of hormones allowed by sports regulations (below ten, in the case of the International Olympic Committee), she began to compete against women, quickly rising to number one, winning with a high superiority to the other swimmers.

A situation that has put on the table the debate on the participation of transgender athletes in disciplines according to their felt gender.

Outside the Georgia Tech facility in Atlanta, there were fewer than 10 protesters, some carrying banners in the stands that read “Save Women’s Sports.”

Camacho-Quinn clarified that he is not against transgender people, but that “he is against what is happening in sports.”

“And as an athlete, I have the right to speak,” he added.

A user named Carlos Rodríguez Díaz replied that he respected his opinion, but that he did not agree. “People with a trans background have been competing in sports forever. Most of them have not excelled. It’s not until someone does it that transphobia shows,” he argued.

To which Camacho-Quin countered: “I don’t know if drug tests have always been considered. But I mean, if a woman transitioning to a man decides to play or compete with biological men, do you think they have a chance?

In another tweet, the 100-meter hurdles specialist commented that “you cannot forget” the case of the South African athlete Caster Semenya, who was banned from competing in women’s sports due to high testosterone levels. Unlike Thomas, Semenya is biologically a woman. The tweet was retweeted by multiple people.

In a statement picked up by the Associated Press, Thomas said he was trying to ignore all the controversy swirling around him. “I try to focus on my swimming…and just try to block out everything else.”

Notably, the race was close until the final 100 meters, with Emma Weyant of the University of Virginia and Erica Sullivan of Texas putting pressure on Thomas for the lead. The three of them swam in lanes three through five, adding drama, with Thomas in the middle.

Weyant was second with a time of 4:34.99.

Thomas ended up competing in three individual events: 500, 200 and 100 freestyle. She reached all three championship finals, making her a three-time All-American. She placed eighth in the 100, tied for fifth in the 200, and won the 500.

Camacho-Quinn reaffirmed her position: “If someone decided to transition in 2019-2020 and they beat me and all the others in the hurdles event at the Olympics. There would be a ruckus. I’m lying?”

The two-time Olympian was participating yesterday in a discussion held in the amphitheater of the Faculty of General Studies of the University of Puerto Rico, within the framework of the International Summit of Afro-descendants.