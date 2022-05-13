Jasmine Camacho Quinn finishes second in Ponce and alleges that there was a false start: “I’m definitely not happy with that”

Ponce.- Puerto Rican Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn She finished second in the 100 meter hurdles in the final race of the International Athletics Classic held at the Francisco “Paquito” Montaner Stadium.

The time recorded by the Puerto Rican was 12.52 seconds. The winner was the American Alaysha Johnson with 12.50 seconds, in a final that had to be decided by photography.

Third was Jamaican Danielle Williams with 12.67. The other Puerto Rican in that race, Paola Vazquezfinished eighth with 13.35.

The athlete complained that there was a false start and that the officials did not call the race again.

“There was a false start in the race and it was not called back,” said the speed hurdler in an interview with the media.

“I was the last person in the (exit) blocks. I’m definitely not happy with that,” added the Olympic champion.

In fact, the Olympic champion’s agent, Paul Doyle, showed a photo showing the false start, which he attributed to Williams.

“These things happen unfortunately. There is a team to see that. Apparently the officials did not trust the team and did not call the race. This has happened before and it will happen again,” Doyle said.

“I am so proud of Jasmine and how she handled this. Despite being way behind at the start, she came back and ran 12.49 (the official time was 12.52). This could have been a 12.2 or 12.3 race, which would have been more than enough to win and have the best time so far this season. As she (Camacho-Quinn) said, it will be until next time,” added the veteran agent, founder of the American Track League.

Camacho-Quinn referenced this false start event on his Twitter account, but later deleted the tweets.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion has just tripped over a fence on April 30 at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.

For his part, the director of the race, Victor López, explained that the starter is the person who has total control of that part of the race. The judge for that event was Puerto Rican Raúl Torres, who has experience in international events such as the Pan American Games.

López added that in competitions such as World Championships, which are multi-day events, athletes can protest a race, and that protest is submitted to a committee that analyzes it and decides the course to follow, which can be to ratify the result or return to do the race.

In this case, being a one-day event, that was not stipulated in the rules. No claim was made either.

“The starter can understand that there was no false start. But if it’s flagrant, he shoots the second shot and they go back again. No one claimed anything here,” said López.

the public reacts

Minutes before the Clasico’s pinnacle event began, people in the stands stood up from their seats with their cell phones in hand to capture the race.

Once they called for the athletes to get ready, the stadium fell into a reverential silence. Once the race was over, people began to celebrate. But once it became known that she was second, there was another silence.

However, when Camacho-Quinn came out to greet those present, the applause resounded again in the sports arena.

“The crowd was lovely even though the race was not expected. But I am grateful,” the athlete told reporters.

Other results

The competition had very good performances from the other Puerto Rican competitors. Puerto Rican high jumper Luis Joel Castro won a silver medal for jumping 2.17 meters on his second jump.

The same way, Gabby Scott He got a silver medal in the event of the 400 meter dash with a time of 51.42 seconds. With this time she achieved a personal best and was very close to classifying the World athletics championship.

While, Ryan Sanchez He got bronze in the 800 meters with his best mark of the year 1:46.42. The other two Puerto Ricans who were listed in this event, Melvin Parilla and Joshua Rivera, did not finish.

the semi-distance runner Angelina Figueroa He finished in seventh position in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:19.04.

Also, the jumper alysbeth felix she finished sixth in the high jump test with a personal best of 6.45 meters.

Grace Claxton He finished ninth overall in the 400 meter hurdles event with a time of 56.29 seconds. She ran in the second heat, where she finished seventh.

In pole vault, Viviana Quintana she finished sixth with a jump of 4.12 meters. Diamara Planellwho returned from injury, did not finish.

while the sprinter Diego Gonzalez could not advance to the final of the 100 meters to be in the overall position 13 in the preliminaries with a time of 10.64 seconds. González comes from winning this event in the Athletics Fairs of the Interuniversity Athletic League (LAI) with 10.59. He represented the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez campus.

Gladymar Torres, who also saw action in the LAI with Ana G. Méndez University (UAGM), finished in 15th position with 11.85 seconds in the 100-meter preliminaries and was unable to advance to the final. Torres won gold in the 100 and 200 meter dash and in the 400 meter relay at the LAI.

By last, Ezekiel Suarez He was eighth in the 400 meters with 47.29 seconds. The competitor was also active in the LAI with the UAGM where he finished first in the 200 and 400 meter disciplines.

It was the second time Camacho-Quinn had raced on the island. Last February, she participated in the 200 meters and 4×400 relay in Carolina.

Relive here the incidents of the International Athletics Classic: