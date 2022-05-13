Jasmine Camacho Quinn finishes second in Ponce and alleges that there was a false start

Ponce.- Puerto Rican Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn She finished second in the 100 meter hurdles in the final race of the International Athletics Classic held at the Francisco “Paquito” Montaner Stadium.

The time recorded by the Puerto Rican was 12.52 seconds. The winner was the American Alaysha Johnson with 12.50 seconds, in a final that had to be decided by photography.

Third was Jamaican Danielle Williams with 12.67.

The athlete complained that there was a false start and the officials did not call the race.

“There was a false start in the race and it was not called back,” said the speed hurdler in an interview with the media.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion had just tripped over a fence on April 30 at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.

It was the second time Camacho-Quinn had raced on the island. Last February, she participated in the 800 meters and 4×400 relay in Carolina.

After the race, Camacho-Quinn took to Twitter and hinted that there was a false start.

Relive here the incidents of the International Athletics Classic: