Jasmine Camacho-Quinn flew low on the Carolina track

Carolina. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn came within hundredths of a second of setting a national record in the 200-meter dash. The Olympic gold medalist completed the test in 22.27 seconds, down from the 22.23 set by Carol Rodriguez in 2006.

Camacho-Quinn’s participation occurred during the Clásico Primavera at the Basilio Rodríguez track in Carolina.

“I was excited and eager to put on a show,” the athlete said after the race. “A little nervous, but I always get like that before a race. I think it’s the pressure, I didn’t want to lose and that helps me to motivate myself, ”she added.

For the Puerto Rican 100-meter hurdles specialist, it was a meeting point with the Dominican Marileydi Paulino, whose main events are the 400 meters and was a silver medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in said event.

Paulino clocked 22.70 seconds and, in third place, Gaby Scott crossed the finish line in 23.19 seconds.

“I’m fine with my time. I opened the season. If I had to run another 200 meters, I think I could have been faster”, she maintained.

In fact, Camacho-Quinn stated that breaking the national record is within her reach.

“A time of 22.27 is fast considering I’m known for the 100 meter dash. I feel like I can be faster; if I get the chance I definitely want to do 21 seconds,” she stated.

Camacho-Quinn is signed up for the 4×400-meter relay on Saturday.

“I will do my best with the members of the national team,” she concluded.