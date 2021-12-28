Jasmine Technology invests in mining, excellent signals for crypto

A really interesting news especially for those who invest in cryptocurrencies. After announcing an investment in the mining of Bitcoin, the actions of Jasmine Technology Solution Pcl skyrocketed in a short time. In practice they marked an increase of over 7,000%. All of this has led the Thai company to be the largest among global technology companies. According to data from Bloomberg its market value now stands at around $ 2 billion.

Jasmine Technology enters the world of Bitcoin mining, an excellent sign

Great signs for Bitcoin thanks to this company ready to enter the world of mining of cryptocurrency. A investment not indifferent that declares, in no uncertain terms, how the future lies in the hands of this new market. Digital assets are becoming more and more popular and large companies do not fail to seize the opportunity.

As Jasmine Technology Solution that, since he announced the project in July mining from Bitcoin, saw its shares more than triple on the stock exchange. We are talking about 7,000%. Here is what the president, Soraj Asavaprapha said:

The strong investor response has exceeded our expectations. There is bullish optimism towards our new direction, even if this is only the beginning.

The crypto queen looks promising

What can we expect from Bitcoin at the end of the year? Obviously we cannot overlook the fact that the queen of crypto in recent days it has flown towards $ 52,000 and then back below $ 50,000. Now it seems to be stuck on a purchase price just over $ 49,000, which, according to some analysts, is not bad.

So a good sign comes from the fact that Bitcoin, despite everything, has managed to hold itself above $ 49,000. This demonstrates the strong resistance that the cryptocurrency manages to maintain despite equally strong bearish pressure. There are therefore many analysts who foresee a future bull run for her, but also for other important cryptocurrencies. So it looks like an exciting end of the year and an equally intense start to 2022 await us. If we want to trade cryptocurrencies, we need to pay particular attention to these events.