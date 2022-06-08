Jason Bateman resigned from the direction of “Project Artemis”

Jason Bateman resigned from “Project Artemis”, a film project in which he would direct Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans. The information was shared by Deadline and Collider, and according to this the protagonist of “Ozark” left the production due to creative differences.

According to both news portals, the interpreter was on good terms with These Pictures, the production house in charge of the film, and they reached a mutual agreement to go their separate ways.

Likewise, Collider explained that Jason Bateman and the production did not let this difference create a conflict, since they agreed to join forces in the future.

It was also assured that the actress Scarlett Johansson owns part of the company and will produce “Project Artemis” together with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn, also co-owners.

When the project came to light, in March, it was learned that Apple would set a budget of 100 million dollars for the film, so it is very curious to know the reason why Bateman was forced to take the extreme decision to leave a project that seems so ambitious. Unfortunately, it has not been said who will replace the director, so the crew of that ship are without a captain at the moment.

A man of great career

The 53-year-old Hollywood heartthrob, who has stood out for his leading role in films such as “Horrible Bosses” and “Identity Thief”, already has experience as a director, since he served in it for some episodes of “Ozark” and ” ArrestedDevelopment”.

Also, in 2019, he won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for his work behind the lens on “Ozark.”

On another note, “Project Artemis” will focus on a historical fact, it is about the competition between the Soviet Union and the United States to see which of the two would arrive in space first. These developments took place during World War II as each rushed to produce a larger stockpile of nuclear weapons, Collider reported.