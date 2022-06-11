Entertainment

Jason Bateman, Viola Davis and the impressive cast leading Ben Affleck’s Nike movie



Acclaimed actor and director Ben Affleckwho won the Oscar for Best film by argus in 2012, he started production on his new movie this Monday in Los Angeles, along with his great friend, co-writer and star of Good Will Hunting, Matt Damon.

Affleck’s film will focus on sports marketing, telling the incredible story of how the maverick sneaker salesman Sonny Vacaro (Damon) took a simple sneaker company called Nike in search of the greatest athlete in basketball history, Michael Jordan, leading the brand to lead the market.

