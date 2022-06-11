Jason Bateman, Viola Davis and the impressive cast leading Ben Affleck’s Nike movie

Acclaimed actor and director Ben Affleckwho won the Oscar for Best film by argus in 2012, he started production on his new movie this Monday in Los Angeles, along with his great friend, co-writer and star of Good Will Hunting, Matt Damon.

Affleck’s film will focus on sports marketing, telling the incredible story of how the maverick sneaker salesman Sonny Vacaro (Damon) took a simple sneaker company called Nike in search of the greatest athlete in basketball history, Michael Jordan, leading the brand to lead the market.

Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans and Chris Messina, the great stars who join the film focused on Nike

The untitled drama Nike is produced by Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports, who have assembled an all-star cast, including Jason Bateman (ozarks), Viola Davis (Fences), Chris Tucker (Rush hour), Marlon Wayans (ScaryMovie) Y Chris Messina (Sharp Objects)With Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death), Tom Pope (Behind the Chandelier) Y julius tennon (The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar).

In the film, Affleck will play the co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight, and the story surrounding Nike’s unlikely move to sign Jordan to their shoe company in the mid-’80s, an endorsement that seemed impossible at the time, but that would later become the most significant relationship between an athletic brand and an athlete.

Damon and Affleck, the two main stars of the film, while Ben will also direct

Sonny’s tireless quest to sign Jordan to what was then the third-largest shoe company leads him to Jordan’s parents, and in particular his powerful and dynamic mother who will be played by Viola Davisas well as former coaches, advisers, friends and people close to Michael.

batmanmeanwhile, will play Vaccaro’s boss, Rob Straser, a veteran Nike executive and lawyer turned brand guru who oversaw the company’s marketing and messaging across all sports. The rest of the announced cast will also play several other figures from Nike or from Jordan’s environment, who were essential in the negotiation efforts between the company and the basketball player.

