Jason Bourne 6, updates on the sequel to the film

Jason Bourne 6 is the action and thriller film that has not yet begun development. The five films in the series showed an original anti-hero, played by Matt Damon: the protagonist is a CIA killer suffering from amnesia, and struggles between improbable stunts and action sequences. They are taken from the literary series by Robert Ludlum, born in 1980 with A name without a face (The Bourne Identity) and continued with two other novels.

Jason Bourne 6, the possible plot of the film

Matt Damon discussed making another Bourne movie – after 2016’s Jason Bourne – during a recent interview with Dan Patrick: “Listen, if there’s a good story, you’re never too old to play that guy – he’s said Damon – in the end I’d love to do another one. “He also reiterated that there should be an impressive script to be able to bring back the sixth film of the film.” I love those films … there are many great friends of mine who have worked hard on them and we don’t want screw it up. So if we do it, it must be good. ” The 2016 film grossed $ 415.5 million, while the first The Bourne Identity – in 2002 – 214 million.

Damon also confirmed that he wouldn’t mind switching his role to another actor if necessary: ​​“I’d like to find a way to deliver it to someone. A man or a woman… as if that name was a name we use and it could be anyone, ”Damon said. The plot would therefore always develop focusing on an anti-hero: “We wanted to make him a kind of anti-James Bond”, Damon told Desus & Mero, also covering an ironic anecdote: “James Bond always has gadgets, a special pen that turns into a helicopter (…) Bourne got nothing like that. He just has to make decisions … He has to figure it out with a magazine and a toaster. And he says, ‘Okay, I get it.’

Producer Frank Marshall – who worked on the series – said Universal Pictures hopes to plan a Jason Bourne sequel by expanding Bourne’s universe. Likewise, Ben Smith, producer of the television series Treadstone in September 2019 confirmed that another film was “definitely” in the works and that it would be set in the same universe as the television show. In a December 2020 interview with The Playlist, Paul Greengrass – director of three films in the series – said he has no idea what Universal has planned for the Bourne franchise and questioned whether he would be involved in Jason Bourne. 6. Though he said he’d be interested in seeing another sequel: “I’m sure they’ll do more Bourne movies, I hope so. I don’t know if I will be involved, but I really did my job, right? Let’s be honest – he said – But I love Bourne’s films, and I love the actor, and I wish him well. ”

Jason Bourne 6, the possible cast of the film

The cast would therefore expect the presence of Matt Damon at least for the sixth film, but as long as there is a colleague that he respects. Indeed, he admitted that he would only work on it if he participated Jeremy Renner, who played the protagonist in The Bourne Legacy: “If they could find a way (…) I wouldn’t do it without him, but I don’t think he agrees. I think he’d change his mind if a good script came along,” he told Entertainment Weekly. For directing, Frank Marshall explained to Collider in 2020 that a sixth installment offers new directorial opportunities as well: “I like the Bourne series (…) I think it’s an opportunity for several directors to come in now. So, I hope we can find a new story for Bourne and a new director. We are looking for. ”So even the shape of the film would change from the previous ones, connecting with the more recent action style, proposed by films such as John Wick 4.

Bourne movies streaming and on-demand

The five films in the series are The Bourne Identity (2002), The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum – Return of the Jackal (The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007), The Bourne Legacy (2012), Jason Bourne (2016). The first film is available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NOW, TimVision, MediasetPlay; the next three films are only on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, TimVision; the latest movie is only on Netflix, TimVision. All are on demand on Google Play, Rakuten, Microsoft store, Chili, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes.

