Jason Derulo takes a “jewel” in the form of a portrait with a Valladolid signature: “Wooow” – Valladolid Plural

The Valladolid artist, Laura Serrano, has delivered this morning a portrait to the singer Jason Derulo, who has not been able to contain a “wooow” when receiving it and has highlighted the realism of the details of the eyes. In 2019, Laura Serrano was able to give another of her works to Gloria Gaynor for her 70th birthday at the Valladolid festivities. Other figures on the national and international scene also have her portraits, such as the Oscar winner, Viola Davis or the actors José Coronado and Luis Tosar.

Laura Serrano also has the exhibition ‘Behind Bergman’s gaze’ at La Degustación de café, until October 1, which consists of ten portraits, eight in black and white and two in color, and aims to delve into the feeling, in sometimes content and others heartbreaking, with which the Swedish filmmaker endowed the looks of the characters in his films.

The author’s style seeks to capture the essence of each person and make the beauty of the interior emanate, it is an “essential realism”. For Laura Serrano “beauty is not in the feature by feature but in the look, the smile, the gesture, which shows that essence of each one and that makes us different from the others” and that is what she intends to capture in the her works.

The artist trained in the modalities of charcoal and oil for 5 years in the Creative Arts of Cristóbal Gabarrón, located in the Plaza del Val. The portrait is her passion because what she truly enjoys drawing is life and she seeks to convey the essence and soul of each person in her works.

Although his professional career has been linked to his studies in Journalism and Business, drawing is currently the focus of his daily activity. Thanks to his promotion through his Instagram profile @lauraserranob, some of his works are already hanging in the salons of international figures, such as the Oscar winner, Viola Davis; singer Gloria Gaynor who received a portrait as a gift from her for her 70th birthday; or the actors José Coronado and Luis Tosar.