Jason Derulo uses Cardi B as an example of why singing competitions need a “spark”

If you thought singing competitions were on the decline, think again because they are still on the rise. However, Jason Derulo think programs like “The Voice” and “American Idol” need a plus.

For Derulo these shows must look beyond talent

For decades, there have been shows dedicated to taking unknowns and thrusting them into the limelight. There are so many that viewers are spoiled for choice: American Idol, The Voice, America’s Got Talent, etc. We’ve seen talented contestants whose dreams were shattered after being eliminated.

It’s what happens after celebrity juries tell them their abilities aren’t up to snuff. However, Jason Derulo does not believe these programs necessarily find the right talent. In an interview for Billboardthe singer believes that such shows should focus on “the spark” of a person, and not just on their gift.

“I think a lot of times in these competition-based shows, they’re not looking for a special thing in a person, but they’re looking for the best voice. Unfortunately, that’s not what makes a star.” said Derulo. “It’s a special thing about someone who makes a star. Cardi Bbefore she released music, people were in Cardi B, she had that special something. »