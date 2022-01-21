Jason Isaacs on JK Rowling: “We have different opinions, but it made the world a better place”

Jason Isaacs has distanced himself from JK Rowling’s controversial views, but recognizes the merit of making so many children around the world happy with his creation and social commitment.

Jason Isaacs, interpreter of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter saga, has no problem admitting that the opinions of JK Rowling they are sometimes controversial and diverge from his, but for him the English writer made the world a better place for many children with his work.

Jason Isaacs in a scene from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

JK Rowling, 56, has come under the scrutiny of the media for her transphobic and anti-transgender claims spread in a series of tweets. Although she denied that her views on feminism are transphobic, she reinforced her controversial positions in a lengthy essay shared on her website last June. as a result, many of the franchise stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, have disassociated themselves from his vision.

In a new interview with the Telegraph, Jason Isaacs acknowledged Rowling’s charitable work over the years, while also commenting on her “highly controversial” positions:

“There are a lot of things to say about Jo. You know, I play complicated characters, I’m interested in complicated people. I don’t want to get involved in trans issues because it’s a minefield. She has her opinions, I have mine. They differ. in many areas “.

The actor continues: “But one of the things people should know about her – not as a counter-argument – is that she used a huge amount of her fortune to make the world a better place for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children through her Lumos charity. . And this is unequivocally positive. Many Harry Potter actors have worked for it and have seen the work they do on the field. So despite everything she said, even the most questionable opinions, I would never stab her publicly or to the shoulders without having a conversation with her, which I haven’t been able to have yet. “