Jason Kelce reacts to becoming a finalist for ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

People Magazine named Patrick Dempsey the “Sexiest Man Alive” on Wednesday, but there were several other male contenders — including Philadelphia Eagles star (and brother of Travis Kelce), Jason Kelce. Jason responded to the honor by posting on SportsRadio, via Us Weekly, and he joked, “Absolutely not. I’m not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone the sexiest man alive! I mean, what are we “Am I talking?” She also mentioned that she found out about her inclusion on the annual list last month, saying, “It’s fun… It was fun to see, because of course. It’s not bad!” Dempsey, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star and a race car driver, was named the 2023 “Sexiest Man Alive,” taking over from “Captain America” ​​star Chris Evans, who was the 2022 selection. Dempsey achieved heartthrob status as Dr. Derek Shepherd – nicknamed “McDreamy” – on “Grey’s Anatomy”, appearing in over 250 episodes. Other Sexiest Man Alive recipients include Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Paul Rudd, Brad Pitt. Harrison Ford and Mel Gibson, who were the first recipients of the magazine in 1985. The People edition with Dempsey’s cover story will be out Friday. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

People Magazine named Patrick Dempsey the “Sexiest Man Alive” on Wednesday, but there were several other male contenders — including Philadelphia Eagles star (and brother of Travis Kelce), Jason Kelce.

Jason responded to this honor posting on xFormally known as Twitter, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder…”

He was also asked if he thinks he deserves the title by 94WIP SportsRadio via US Weekly, and he joked, “Not at all. I’m not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone the sexiest man alive.” Forget about the man! I mean “What are we talking about?”

She also mentioned that she found out about her inclusion on the annual list last month, saying, “It’s fun… It was definitely fun to see. It’s not bad!”

“Grey’s Anatomy” star and race car driver Dempsey was named the 2023 “Sexiest Man Alive,” taking over from “Captain America” ​​star Chris Evans, who was chosen for 2022.

Dempsey achieved heartthrob status as Dr. Derek Shepherd — nicknamed “McDreamy” — on “Grey’s Anatomy,” appearing in more than 250 episodes.

Other Sexiest Man Alive recipients include Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Paul Rudd, Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford and Mel Gibson, who was the magazine’s first recipient in 1985.

The People edition with Dempsey’s cover story will be out Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.