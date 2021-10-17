News

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in the first images of Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom

Minutes from the first look at Black Adam and the League of Super Pets teaser, the DC FanDome were also shown the first images of Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom.

Jason Momoa introduced a special first look for Aquaman 2, currently still in the process of filming again under the guidance of director James Wan: the video presented numerous concept art and a series of behind-the-scenes shots, including several action scenes and early photos of Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Mantha. Willem Dafoe and Dolph Lundgren will also return to the cast.

Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry / Aquaman debuted in 2016 in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before returning for Justice League and finally as the protagonist of his solo film, released in 2018. Aquaman it was the first DC Extended Universe film to gross $ 1 billion worldwide. “I love this character and this movie so much that I participated in writing the script“said Jason Momoa a while ago.”And so we did the first treatment, and James Wan and our original screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick finished it. Our hearts are in this story. I’m 100% alongside the director and co-writers, so it’s exciting for me“.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters on December 16, 2022.

