Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum pose together supporting Zoë Kravitz in ‘The Batman’

will this be March 4 when it hits the big screen ‘TheBatman’, the new film that will star Robert Pattinson with Zoe Kravitz

The actress will become Catwoman during the film and has the full support of Jason Momoa who has been your stepfather and your current partner Channing Tatum.

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet has consecrated her career in the film industry and now she is here to be the cat woman most sensual and irreverent of all time.

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum the most fans of Zoë Kravitz

Although Momoa separated from the mother of the actress at the beginning of 2022 continues to maintain a special relationship with Zoe so he has joined his false son-in-law to cheer on the famous.

“YUHUUU SUPER EXCITED. Channing Tatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally the premiere of ‘The Batman’”, published Momoa along with two funny photos of the actors embracing in an airport hangar. — Jason Momoa

the protagonist of Aquaman manifested all his Dear to Kravitz.

“I am beyond proud of you Zoe and all my ‘aloha’ to Adam Weitsman and Dave O’Philly for making this possible at the last minute and thanks to Warner Bros. for the invite. We are very grateful,” he concluded. — Jason Momoa

Both have shown the great affection they have for him and have shown that they share the position as the fans number one diva 33 years, by not letting such a special moment pass for her.

the character of Selina Kyle ‘Catwoman’ appeared in the 40’s and since then it has been interpreted by different celebrities.