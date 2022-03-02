Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum Share Their Support for Zoë Kravitz Ahead of The Batman Premiere

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum shared a heartwarming message for Zoë Kravitz as they headed to the premiere of her new movie, TheBatman.

Kravitz plays Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson’s masked hero in the Matt Reeves film.

In an Instagram post, Momoa wrote, “CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED Channing Tatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally at the premiere of batman. I am beyond proud of you Zoë Kravitz.”

Momoa announced in January that he and Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, were separating after 16 years together.

Momoa, 42, posted a joint statement on Instagram on behalf of himself and Bonet, who is not officially on social media.

The actors first met at a Los Angeles jazz club in 2004 and have two children, daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf. the star of Aquaman she also helped Bonet, 54, raise Kravitz, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz.

Zoë is believed to be dating Tatum, whom she met during the casting process for her upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island.

the actor of 21 Jump Street He stars in the project as tech millionaire Slater King, a character Kravitz has described as “dark.”

It was praised in the review of The Independent for her performance as Catwoman, a character that critic Clarisse Loughrey said “is reduced to the cliché of the cinema woman not to go and at the same time rises with it”.

“She tends to exaggerate the fact that she can ‘take care of herself,’ while becoming conveniently defenseless when Batman is around, but Kravitz plays the role with milky-drinking grace, and each of her entrances is telegraphed by the mewing of Michael Giacchino’s strings,” he wrote.

“He brings a sexiness that would otherwise seem to be extinct in the comic book genre.”

Read the full four-star review here.