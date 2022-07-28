Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum show their support for Zoe Kravitz in “The Batman”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet they were together for 17 yearshowever, in January of this year they confirmed their parting in an unexpected waycorroborating that they would have a good relationship for the love they have for each other and the good of their children.

The above, including Zoe Kravitzwho although she is the biological daughter of the rockeror Lenny Kravitz, Jason Momoa always treated as his own since he began his relationship with Lisa Bonet.

To prove the strong relationship between Jason Momoa and the actress who will soon premiere “The Batman” with Robert Pattinsonthe actor sent him a message in which even included Channing Tatumcurrent Zoe Kravitz’s boyfriend.

Jason Momoa sends well wishes to Zoe Kravitz

Jason Momoa published a couple of photos in which he appears accompanied by channing tatumarguing that they were on their way to the premiere of “The Batman”, and purposely wrote:

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. VERY EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally released from @thebatman. I am beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. We are very grateful. ALOHA J and C”.

That is how Jason Momoa showed that despite divorce with Lisa Bonetremains a proud dad of Zoe Kravitz’s accomplishments, including her partner.