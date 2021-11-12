Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista together in an action comedy film

After Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin, Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling and many other couples who have made the history of the subgenre buddy movie, an equally perfect alchemy duo is preparing to debut together: Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista. The two actors will be the protagonists of an action comedy (still untitled) that MGM is about to snatch from the competition of the other studios, at least according to what the Deadline website reports.

Jason Momoa: Dave Bautista movie coming soon

The subject of the film is the work of Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista himself, assisted in the writing of the script by Jonathan Tropper. The trio met on the set of the series If it’s, created by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence for Apple TV +. Tropper is also the screenwriter of The Adam Project, Shawn Levy’s long-awaited sci-fi film starring Ryan Reynolds. Production is handled by Jeff Fierson.





The subject of the film is very simple and takes up the classic canvas of Lethal Weapon. Momoa and Bautista are two brothers opposite each other and called to take action side by side. There aren’t many other plot details.

For the moment, we only know that the shoot will be set Hawaii and could begin in 2023. The two are in fact committed to their respective franchises: Momoa con Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Bautista with the third chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy. Also both are in the cast of Dunes by Denis Villeneuve, even if they don’t have scenes together.

Dave Bautista, action comedy film in Hawaii with Momoa

The direction of the film should be (still missing the official) of David Leitch, a past as a stunt double and a present as a successful director launched by John Wick, Atomic blonde, Deadpool 2 And Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

Momoa anticipated the preparation of this buddy cop movie when he was a guest of the Late Late Show with James Corden. “We really love each other. Obviously we met on the set of See, we were together on that of Dune, and so when he proposed the idea of ​​this film, I replied: ‘Absolutely'”, says the actor in the course of the interview.

“It’s a movie that sells itself: the two of us in Hawaii, Dave in a swimsuit and me in board shorts, both shirtless, in a buddy cop film where he is the grumpy one and I am the charming one“, adds Momoa with the usual irony.