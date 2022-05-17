Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez are reportedly dating after his split from Lisa Bonet

The new relationship comes after Lisa Bonet, 54, and the star of Aquaman42, announced their separation in January after more than a decade together.

According to People, their relationship is still very new and not serious. “They are dating. He cares about her. She is in a great moment, working on Fast X”, Said a source to the medium. “He’s pretty busy and he’s in a good spot.”

Another source confirmed, “They are both busy with work, but have fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”

It’s still unclear how the couple met, but Momoa was spotted at the premiere of Gonzalez’s movie, ambulance, in April. Although, the two did not walk the red carpet together.

On January 12, Momoa and Bonet released a joint statement on social media announcing their divorce after 16 years together. The couple’s statement read: “We have all felt the pressure and changes of these transformative times… A revolution is unfolding – and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts that they are occurring. And so, we share our family news, that we parted in marriage.”

The former couple married in 2017 during a secret wedding ceremony and share two children together: daughter Lola, 14, and son Naoka-Wolf, 13. Momoa is also stepfather to Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz, who shares with her ex-husband, Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz.

Eiza González is not the first actress to be related to the recently released Momoa. In March, Momoa was rumored to be dating Kate Beckinsale, 48, after the two were photographed together during an Oscars after-party, while the star of underworld he was wearing Momoa’s coat.

However, Momoa has since denied suggestions of a relationship. “It was crazy. Everybody says, ‘Are they dating?’ No, no, it was just chivalry, the woman was cold, “explained the actor of dunes during an interview with Extra. “She’s very nice, I was being nice, just being a gentleman.”

The actor jokingly added, “Now, I am not going to give my coat to anyone.”

Momoa has continued to show her support for her stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz when she attended the premiere of batman with their two children, adding that “they are still family.”