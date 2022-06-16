Jason Momoa and Eiza González break their romance

More than a relationship as such, it was an idyll, a romance. But one, after all, has finished. Despite the fact that they have carried out their plans in a very discreet and hermetic way, it has now been known that Jason Momoa and Eiza González have decided to go their separate ways and not continue their history together.

It has been a source that has confirmed to the North American magazine People that the 42-year-old actor and the 32-year-old interpreter are no longer seeing each other after only a few months of dating. “It’s as simple as they are very different people.” has assured the informant to explain the break.

Another source has added certain details about the affair between the protagonist Aquaman and the Mexican actress, recently seen in Ambulance. escape plan, by Michael Bay. According to their statements, Momoa and González had, at least this past May, an “exclusivity” regime between them, as well as that had been dating since February “after meeting for work reasons and by mutual acquaintances”.





As this source has learned, for neither of them “it is a very serious situation” at this moment in their lives, since “both are seeing where it takes them” is each one by his side. “They have been spending time together when they can and have tried to make it work despite their busy schedules,” she added.

Eiza Gonzalez is a woman “very funny, up for anything, and quite adventurous most of the time,” for what “shares the same spirit” as Jason Momoa, add the informants of the aforementioned medium. Of course, she “is more a person of long relationships than casual dates.”

Likewise, and although Momoa attended the premiere of the film in which she has starred with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, there are no photographs of both. And that’s because the actor “had a lot of love for Lisa [Bonet, madre de sus hijos Lola y Nakoa-Wolf, de 14 y 13 años y hermanos de Zoë Kravitz por parte de madre] And there’s still a lot of mutual respect in that respect.”

“It’s not that he didn’t take it seriously, but it is for his children that he is not going to rush into anything fast. He is a very good guy, very generous and happy all the time, who thinks mostly about love and spreading it,” the source concluded.