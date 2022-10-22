Jason Momoa and his amazing change: from ‘Baywatch’ to ‘Dune’
dunesthe cursed title based on the homonymous book by Frank Herbert, is in fashion. Everyone wants to see the second part of the saga directed by Denis Villeneuve, who brought together to a cast of great stars from Hollywood like Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling or Jason Momoa, among many others. Everyone has had a long road to participate in this blockbuster, but Jason Momoa has done a very special one, since in his first job in front of the cameras he depended on water and in his last one, on the desert. It’s not because he’s Aquaman, but because Jason Momoa was one of The Baywatchthe legendary series of the 90s. so it has changed the actor in these last two decades.
Jason Momoa, like a fish in water
It could be said that the actor has changed the water for desert sand. It was the year 1999 when Jason Momoa began acting in front of the cameras. It started with only 20 years in the series The Baywatch. He was one of the last baywatchof those in charge of putting the final touch to the Show until 2001. And to access the role, his agents ‘made up’ his resume a bit. In an interview for Square MileMomoa explained that some things had been invented about him because he had no experience, such as that he had been model of the year in Hawaii.
She wore the same red swimsuit that David Hasselhoff or Pamela Anderson wore before playing the young lifeguard Jason Ioane, his first character with whom he also shares a name. But he’s not proud of his passing The Baywatch. This is how Momoa himself tells it in an interview for the radio program Fitzy and Wippa, where he assures that his children are up to date with the details of his current life, but they are prohibited from seeing some of his past works. , What Game of Thrones.
During the interview, asked if his children had seen him in The Baywatch, the actor surprised with his response: “That’s something I want to hide, friend.” And he added that for him that “had never happened”. At the moment the actor only wants his children to see him in superhero movies and not where there is sensitive or adult content.
From the water to the desert: Jason Momoa in dunes
The images speak for themselves. We can see how the years spare no one. Although in the case of Momoa it is neither for good nor for bad. The actor is very changed, but nextue maintaining his muscular figure that characterizes him so much since achieved worldwide fame with his portrayal of Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. When he left the series, his career stalled, but years later the actor enjoys success and fame in the cinema and a whole career behind him.
Now, Jason Momoa changes his Aquaman suit and the water environment for the most arid and desert universe ever created: Arrakis. Jason Momoa plays Duncan Idaho, a warrior loyal to House Atreides in the story of duneswhich tells the epic story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the young son of Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and the Bene Gesserit priestess Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), in a fierce intergalactic power struggle for “the spice”, a material prized for space travel found only on this planet inhabited by the Fremen tribe. It is expected that Dunes: Part 2 opens in 2023.