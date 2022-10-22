Jason Momoa and his amazing change: from ‘Baywatch’ to ‘Dune’

dunesthe cursed title based on the homonymous book by Frank Herbert, is in fashion. Everyone wants to see the second part of the saga directed by Denis Villeneuve, who brought together to a cast of great stars from Hollywood like Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling or Jason Momoa, among many others. Everyone has had a long road to participate in this blockbuster, but Jason Momoa has done a very special one, since in his first job in front of the cameras he depended on water and in his last one, on the desert. It’s not because he’s Aquaman, but because Jason Momoa was one of The Baywatchthe legendary series of the 90s. so it has changed the actor in these last two decades.

Jason Momoa, like a fish in water

It could be said that the actor has changed the water for desert sand. It was the year 1999 when Jason Momoa began acting in front of the cameras. It started with only 20 years in the series The Baywatch. He was one of the last baywatchof those in charge of putting the final touch to the Show until 2001. And to access the role, his agents ‘made up’ his resume a bit. In an interview for Square MileMomoa explained that some things had been invented about him because he had no experience, such as that he had been model of the year in Hawaii.











She wore the same red swimsuit that David Hasselhoff or Pamela Anderson wore before playing the young lifeguard Jason Ioane, his first character with whom he also shares a name. But he’s not proud of his passing The Baywatch. This is how Momoa himself tells it in an interview for the radio program Fitzy and Wippa, where he assures that his children are up to date with the details of his current life, but they are prohibited from seeing some of his past works. , What Game of Thrones.

During the interview, asked if his children had seen him in The Baywatch, the actor surprised with his response: “That’s something I want to hide, friend.” And he added that for him that “had never happened”. At the moment the actor only wants his children to see him in superhero movies and not where there is sensitive or adult content.