Jason Momoa and his “androgynous” villain in Fast & Furious 10

Fans will get to see a very different side of Jason Momoa as he plays a villain in the highly anticipated Fast X aka Fast & Furious 10. next year. Production on the sequel, which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2023, is still underway and will bring back several stars of the franchise, like Vin Diesel, of course.

Momoa, 43, was on the red carpet for the final season of his Apple TV Plus series See when he shed some light on his as-yet-unnamed character. “I’ve never played a character who, what’s the word, is evil and quirky and androgynous”he joked. “He’s very sadistic and funny. He’s very strange,” Momoa continued, adding that he hasn’t played a villain in “a long, long time.”

Although not much else is known about his role, he joins a cast that includes franchise stalwarts Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, as well as John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker and Cardi B. Momoa will also join new cast members including Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior and Alan Ritchson in undisclosed roles. And lastly, legend Rita Moreno has also signed on to play the grandmother of Dom (Diesel), Jakob (Cena) and Mia (Brewster).

The news also comes just a few months after a change in the “Fast” franchise, as director Justin Lin dropped out a week after filming began. Lin had directed 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2009’s Fast & Furious, 2011’s Fast Five, 2013’s Fast 6, and 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga. In late April, he released a statement saying: “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, although I remain on board as producer. Over 10 years and five movies, we’ve been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts and the best car chases,” Lin added. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to have helped build the most diverse franchise in film history. I will be forever grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the Fast family,” Lin concluded. Shortly after leaving his position, Louis Leterrier replaced Lin at the controls.