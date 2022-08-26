Jason Momoa and his children have been hooked on this popular series of the 90s

Jason Momoa has proven many times to be a real family man. Even after his notorious separation with Lisa Bonetdid not hesitate to turn to Zoe Kravitzthe daughter she had with Lenny Kravitz, during the premiere of ‘The Batman‘.

About Lola and Nakoa, the children he had with Lisa, also shows all the affection in the world with them and has even starred in United Nations acts with them. And it is that, every time the not so small ones reappear, they make people talk for the uncanny resemblance they bear to their parentsYou can see it in the video above.

Now, Momoa has gone to the most intimate field with his children and has told what they are the plans they have when they are together. In a conversation with People, he has talked about how he notices how much they have grown: “When they were little it was very nice to tell them stories at night or have wrestling matches with them, very funny and beautiful things, but now my children are 15 and 13 years oldso they usually sit down and watch something.”





Jason Momoa with his children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf at the premiere of ‘The Batman’ | Getty



Momoa has surprised everyone with a comment that nobody expected and that is that his daughter Lola is very fan of ‘Friends’: “The things we see are very funny. My daughter is crazy about ‘Friends’. For me it’s a trip back to when I was young and saw these things.

What’s more, he has taken advantage of his daughter’s engagement to join and go back to the series: “I’m totally back on ‘Friends’.”

And it’s not the only series from the 90s that their children now enjoy: “After ‘Friends’ we moved on to his other favorite, Seinfeld. It’s funny to see how really They like all this 90’s culture and sitcoms.

It is not the only content that the family has seen recently, as the ‘Aquaman’ actor has said that has seen with his children in premiere ‘Slumberland’his next big Netflix release in which he plays an ‘outlaw’ who helps young Nemo (Marlow Barkley) travel through the world of dreams to find her lost father.

The actor has shared an interview with his young co-star on his Instagram, where says he is “very proud” of her and the film that moved him when he saw her for the first time: “I was able to see it with my children, and with Marlow and his family. It’s strange when you end up crying watching your own movies“.

…

Surely you are interested in:

Jason Momoa suffers an accident when hitting a motorcycle head-on on the road