Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz, very proud of Zoe Kravitz after overcoming her new professional challenge

Zoe Kravitz continues to add success to his career while enjoying one of this moment of professional splendor that he has had to live.

The actress just released ‘The Batman’ where he shines with his interpretation of Catwoman but, in addition, he is waiting to release his first film as a director ‘Pussy Island’.

In the midst of this moment of success and triumph Zoe Kravitz has been able to achieve one more challenge in her career and last Saturday it was the host of the latest program ‘Saturday Night Live’ till the date.

The actress was accompanied by Rosalia in the show that started with a funny monologue where he laughed at his role as Selina Kyle: “In the movie, I play Catwoman, I’m sorry, Catwoman,” he began by saying.

“To prepare for the part, I watched the movie musical ‘Cats’ every day for a year, which is actually the same strategy that Joaquin Phoenix followed preparing to play the Joker,” she said as she was interrupted by many different Catwomen.

Lenny Kravitz, very proud of his daughter Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz was accompanied this great night by your father, Lenny Kravitz, who wanted to be by his side behind the scenes. The singer has wanted to publicly show the pride he feels for his daughter through Instagram.

So Lenny has published two photos with Zoe on SNL with whom writes: “Seeing you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. you were perfection. I love you infinitely”, she says about her participation in the show.

Jason Momoa has also shown his happiness for Zoe Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz has not been the only member of the actress’s family who has wanted to congratulate Zoe. A) Yes, Jason Momoahusband of the interpreter’s mother, Lisa Bonet, and father of her two brothers, also has shown his pride on social media.

He first did so by posting on Instagram encouraging people to watch the show: “We’re so proud of you Zoe Isabella Kravitz, everyone watch SNL tonight! Aloha j.”

To later dedicate these other words to him, once he finished: “I’m so proud of you! You hit it! aloha p bear”.

