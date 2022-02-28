Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are giving their marriage a new chance

Surprise generated the break between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. The couple announced the end of their relationship on January 12through a statement shared by Instagram in which they stated that “We free each other to be who we are learning to be.”

A little less than two months after making this decision public, a close source assured that JJason Mamoa (42) and Lisa Bonet (54) would have reconciled and opted for a new opportunity. This was stated by a friend of the actor to HollywoodLife. “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very close again,” said.

According to this source, the couple decided to work on their differences, since “they have invested a lot in each other.” A news that has “delighted” Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, the children of both actors.”Everyone really hopes he can make this work this time.” he added.

In addition, Jason Maoma’s friend gave details of the reasons behind the break between the “Aquaman” star and Lisa Bonet, after five years of marriage and more than 16 years of relationship. In his testimony, he stated that the actor’s schedule affected his marriage.

“Jason has been incredibly busy making movies and because of this, there are periods of time where he has to go a week or more without seeing his family”he began by saying.

Later, he explained that “during this time, Lisa has to bear the full weight of parenthood and sometimes it gets hard for her. They do not use babysitters or help. Luckily, her kids are now 13 and 14, so it’s getting easier all the time.”