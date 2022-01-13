Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet broke up: the farewell of one of the most beautiful couples ever

More than Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt, more than Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck, on top of Hollywood’s saddest goodbyes now they arrive. That with 16 years together, four of marriage, two children, idyllic relationships with exes, a fabulous start, they skip the line and take the podium. Beautiful, indeed sexy to make envy, ironic and apparently very happy until recently, Jason Momoa, 42, and Lisa Bonet, 54, announced the breakup with a post via Instagram.

We read: “The couple has suffered the tears and changes of this period full of transformations and has decided to separate their lives with dignity and honesty”. It’s still: “The love between us continues, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and experienced. We free each other to be who we are learning to be. Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and to our children remains. Teaching them what’s possible. And that love must always prevail ». Point. And what else to add at this point? Only tears and applause.

Momoa, who became famous at various times, when Lisa had already been paired with Lenny Kravitz and above all she had been the Denise of the gods Robinson, he wasn’t afraid to admit, “I literally had a crush on her when I was just a kid. I’ve enjoyed it since I was eight and watched it on TV. At the time I said, “Mom, I would like to be with her all my life. I would like to take care of it ”». No sooner said than done. Then the meeting many years later in a jazz bar in New York, thanks to mutual friends. From there the beginning of a beautiful story, complete with friendship between him and Lenny (and between him and the daughter of the ex couple, Zoe). “We are like brothers,” they said several times, posing in a white tank top. And if it had to be the end (sigh!), from such a beautiful love we could not expect a less intense ending.