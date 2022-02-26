Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet together again?

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet together again?

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet together again?

The recent separation of actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, one of the most established couples in Hollywood, has made us lose faith in love.

An anonymous source informs the outlet that "Jason moved back in with Lisa two weeks ago and they are back together." He stresses that the actors "refused to throw in the towel." Instead, they decided to work on their relationship, since "they have invested a lot in each other." Momoa and Bonet met in 2005 and soon began a passionate relationship that Momoa has always boasted about in interviews and on social media. After 12 years of relationship and two children together, named Nakoa-Wolf and Lola Iolani, they decided to marry in 2017. However, in January 2022, Momoa reported on his Instagram that he and Lisa decided to end their marriage. We have all felt the pressure and changes of these transformative times. A revolution is unfolding, and our family is no exception. Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts that are taking place. And so, we share our family news. we are separating," he said at the time. Possible reasons for the separation include Momoa's alleged affair with actress Amber Heard or Bonet's strong denial of the pandemic and vaccination.

The recent separation of actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, one of the most established couples in Hollywood, has made us lose faith in love. But, it looks like they decided to give their marriage another chance! At least, that’s what the ‘Hollywood Reporter’ says.

An anonymous source informs the outlet that “Jason moved back in with Lisa two weeks ago and they are back together.” He stresses that the actors “refused to throw in the towel.” Instead, they decided to work on their relationship, as “they have invested a lot in each other.”

“All the people hope that they can make this work”, expresses the interlocutor of hollywoodreporter.
Momoa and Bonet met in 2005 and soon began a passionate relationship that Momoa has always boasted about in interviews and on social media. After 12 years of relationship and two children together, named Nakoa-Wolf and Lola Iolani, they decided to marry in 2017. However, in January 2022, Momoa reported on his Instagram that Lisa and he decided to end their marriage.
“We have all felt the pressure and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding, and our family is no exception. Feeling and growing from the seismic changes that are taking place. And so, we share our family news. We’re breaking up,” he said at the time.

Possible reasons for the separation include an alleged affair of Momoa with actress Amber Heard or Bonet’s strong denial of the pandemic and vaccination.

