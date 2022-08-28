Jason Momoa Announces He’ll Be An ‘Eccentric And Androgynous’ Villain In ‘Fast X’

When Jason Momoa was announced for the casting of FastX a few months ago, we cannot say that the news will have surprised many people. On the contrary, it would have almost seemed bizarre that the star ofAquaman didn’t come to lend her muscles to the fast and furious franchise that is irretrievably approaching its denouement. And not only will Jason Momoa be the big bad of the feature film, but to hear it, it’s a different role from anything he’s done before!

“I’ve never played a character like that. What’s the right adjective… He’s demonic, eccentric and androgynous. He is very sadistic and fun. It’s very weird, ”he assured Entertainment Tonight on the sidelines of the premiere of the third and final season of Seehis Apple TV+ series.

A warm welcome

“I hadn’t played a villain for a very long time”, continued Jason Momoa, while praising the warm welcome that Vin Diesel and his acolytes reserved for him during the filming.

We will now have to be patient, since FastX will not be released before spring 2023. And then it will be time to prepare for the great farewell, since the eleventh chapter of the saga, scheduled for 2024, will also be the last.