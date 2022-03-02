Jason Momoa anticipated his villain role in “Fast and Furious 10”

It will be Jason Momoa vs. Vin Diesel in the next chapter of the successful saga where logic and physics are not respected.

Last January it was revealed that the actor who gives life to “Aquaman” in the DC Universe will join the millionaire franchise in “Fast and Furious 10″, with the family growing even more.

Although at that time it was not specified if Momoa would join the “Dominic Toretto” team or would be on the side of the antagonists, it was the actor himself who confirmed that he will debut in the tenth chapter of the saga as a villain.

in conversation with Entertainment Tonight During the red carpet of the premiere of “The Batman” in New York, Momoa spoke about his future projects and anticipated his role that will put him face to face with “Dom” and his team.

“I’m going to do ‘Fast 10,’ that’s going to be fun,” he said, joking that it will be “a small, independent thing in London.” Nothing is small in this gigantic and explosive franchise.

“It’s fun, I get to play a villain, something I haven’t been able to do for a long time. Now, I have to be the bad guy. A very extravagant bad boy. With a little flair!“, advancement.

“Fast and Furious 10” will be the penultimate chapter of the series “The Fast Saga”so there will still be one more movie to close the main story, having justin linwho directed “Fast 9” and four other installments in the franchise, back behind the scenes for the start of the finale.

Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, and Sung Kang they will also say present in “Fast 10”, which does not yet have an official title, where they do not expect to see Dwayne Johnson after rejected with harsh words Diesel’s invitation to return to the saga.

The return of Charlize Theron as “Cipher”so it will be necessary to see if Momoa’s villain will be on his side or will present himself as a rival.

The tenth installment of the saga of increasingly impossible stunts is just waiting to land in theaters on May 19, 2023.