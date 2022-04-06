Jason Momoa anticipated the return of “Cipher” in “Fast and Furious 10”

fans of “Fast and Furious” they are already imagining what the confrontation between Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel in the next chapter of the successful franchise that respects neither logic nor physics.

After confirming that will play a villain in “Fast and Furious 10” (Fast 10)now the actor of “Aquaman” and “Dune” was in charge of anticipate the return of another antagonist of the saga, Charlize Theron as “Cipher”something that was evident considering the events of the previous installment.

in conversation with Entertainment Tonight During the red carpet of the “Ambulance” premiere, where he was supporting Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Black Manta” in “Aquaman”), Momoa spoke about the role that he will face against the “Dominic Toretto” team. Although he avoided revealing the name of his character, he advanced that “it’s incredible. It’s temperamental. It’s misunderstood”.

And it was there where revealed the expected return of Theron as the villain who has given more than one problem to the “family”.

“I get to record with really great people that I’ve never… I got to work with Charlize (Theron) first, which I’m really excited about. She’s amazing.”he expressed.

Considering the international character that the saga has reached, with multiple locations around the world, the actor highlighted having “the opportunity to go to some great places. Obviously, working with the entire cast… most of the cast.”

Regarding the possible action sequences between his character and “Dom”, Momoa joked: “I’m sure that’s why they hired me”.

“But yeah, I’m excited to be working with Vin. I’m excited to be working with Charlize“, he assured, without hiding his enthusiasm for the filming that is expected to start in the middle of this month of April.

“Fast and Furious 10” will be the penultimate chapter of the series “The Fast Saga”so there will still be one more movie to close the main story, having justin linwho directed “Fast 9” and four other installments in the franchise, back behind the scenes for the start of the finale.

Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, and Sung Kang they will also say present in “Fast 10”, which does not yet have an official title, where they do not expect to see Dwayne Johnson after rejected with harsh words Diesel’s invitation to return to the saga.

The tenth installment of the saga of increasingly impossible stunts is just waiting to land in theaters on May 19, 2023.