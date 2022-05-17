Jason Momoa apologized for some controversial images

Jason Momoa visited the Colosseum/The Grosby Group



Jason Momoawho was filming scenes for Fast & Furious 10 in Rome, Italy, shared photos and videos on Instagram visiting the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

Earlier this week, the “Aquaman” star posted photos he took admiring the Papal Palace on social media. However, the actor was harshly criticized by some users who commented that tourists are normally prohibited from taking pictures with their mobile, for which Momoa shared a video apologizing for it.

“I love you Italy, what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying Rome,” Momoa wrote in her post. Seeing the photos, many users were outraged and some even accused the 42-year-old actor of receiving special treatment because of his star status.

“We ordinary people can’t film inside the Sistine Chapel,” one user commented. Another said: “We can’t take photos but celebrities can. It’s not fair”.

After Momoa received heavy criticism, he released an apology video.

The actor explained that he decided to take advantage of a couple of days off from filming the film, so he made a monetary donation and scheduled a visit for him, along with friends and team members from the new installment of the franchise.

He said that other people who were there asked him for photos with him, so he agreed.

“People wanted to take pictures with me, which is very strange, during a trip to the Vatican with all these wonders, and they want to take pictures with me, which I don’t understand, but I agreed anyway,” he explained.

“I was very respectful and asked permission, which I thought would be fine. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture. If I did, I apologize. It was not my intention. I paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you,” said the actor.

In addition to seeing historical sites while in Italy, Momoa has been filming the 10th installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

The film, which also stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang and John Cena, has a release date in May 2023.

As for the personal, Momoa would be dating the beautiful actress Eiza Gonzalez31 years old.

According to People“multiple sources” claim that the “Aquaman” star began a relationship with González after his separation from Lisa Bonet, with whom he had been married since 2007.

“They are dating, but it’s nothing serious yet. He cares about her,” a source told the magazine.

Eiza Gonzalez and Jason Momoa, the new Hollywood couple? (Reuters)

Momoa was previously photographed attending the premiere of Gonzalez’s movie “Ambulance” last month, though they did not walk the red carpet together.

The “Dune” actor shot down rumors that he was dating Kate Beckinsale after he was seen giving her his jacket at Vanity Fair’s 2022 Oscars after-party. “It was crazy. Everybody asks me ‘Are they dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold”, he told Extra. “She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman,” Momoa continued. “Now, I’m not going to give my coat to anyone.”

Bonet and Momoa announced in a joint statement that they were separated in January. They married in November 2007 and have two children together: Lola Iolani, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

