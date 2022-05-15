Jason Momoa apologizes after his visit to the Sistine Chapel

After overcoming the small bump of being left without a director once filming has begun, Fast and Furious 10 has continued underway, now under the orders of Louis Leterrier, in the city of Rome where Jason Momoa took advantage of a couple of days off to visit the spectacular Sistine Chapel.

And as usual in the world we live in today, the actor took advantage of his tourist visit to fill his Instagram with photos in which he was seen in front of the impressive work of Michelangelosome images that were not very funny to his Catholic followers who reproached Momoa for not respecting this “sacred” space.

Before these accusations, the actor wanted to apologize in an Instagram video in which he assured that “If at any time you felt that I disrespected your culture, it was not my intention”, Well, as Momoa explained, he just wanted to take advantage of the fact that he had a couple of days off to visit the chapel with other members of the Fast X team.

Once there, several people who were also visiting the monument asked him for photos and he did not want to say no. “I met people who wanted to take pictures with me, which seemed a bit strange to me considering that we were in front of all the splendor of the Vatican. They wanted to take pictures with me, it didn’t seem right to me, but I still accepted.”

“I was very respectful and asked permission, which felt right to me. I’ve never wanted to disrespect anyone or do anything that disrespects anyone’s culture, so I apologize. It was not my intention. I paid to have that moment of privacy in the chapel and made a generous donation to the Church. I love you, I’m sorry if I’ve offended you. My apologies”.

In the same video in which he apologized, Momoa also announced that he had finished shooting his scenes. for Fast X, the new film in the car franchise that is expected to be released in May 2023 with new additions, such as Oscar winner Brie Larson.