Jason Momoa apologizes after taking photos in the Sistine Chapel

(CNN) — “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa took to Instagram to apologize for taking photos in the Sistine Chapel, and he did so with a sweaty, shirtless workout video.

Momoa, 42, is currently in Rome filming “Fast X,” the tenth installment of the “Fast & Furious” film saga. The actor posted photos of himself beneath the famous Michelangelo paintings that adorn the walls and ceilings of the chapel on May 9. In the caption, he wrote: “I LOVE YOU ITALY, what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying ROME.”

But disgruntled fans were quick to point out in comments that visitors are generally prohibited from taking photos or videos at the chapel, which is located in Vatican City.

This Saturday, Momoa published another video in which he addresses the controversy, after a brief moment of exercise.

“It’s my last day in Rome and I love you and Italy,” he said after putting down the weights. “If you ever thought I disrespected your culture, that was not my intention.”

He mentioned that he had previously visited the Vatican and the Sistine Chapel when he was 19 or 20 years old. For the current trip, he provided a “donation” so that his friends and members of the film’s production team could tag along on his days off from filming “Fast X.”

“I found that people really want to take pictures with me,” he said. “I was very respectful and asked permission for what I thought would be okay. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture. So if I did, I apologize.”

“I definitely paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church,” he added.

The apology video had reached nearly 3 million views as of Sunday morning.