Jason Momoa apologizes for taking photos in Vatican churches

In a sexy, sweaty and uniquely stylish way, Hollywood actor Jason Momoa offered an apology to all the people who felt offended by taking photos inside the Sistine Chapel and in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

The actor is filming in Rome, Italy the movie “Fast and Furious 10” with Vin Diesel and in his spare time he has decided to take his getaways to visit various emblematic places in that country with his friends and production staff.

One of his stops was the Vatican where, like millions of tourists, he did not miss the opportunity to enter the majestic Basilica of Saint Peter and take pictures there.

But this action of portraying himself inside the religious and historical enclosure, as many tourists do, did not seem to several netizens, who began to criticize the movie star for his actions.

Especially since he was also photographed in the Sistine Chapel, where it is forbidden, by the Vatican authorities, to take any type of photograph and people are forced to keep all digital devices upon entry.

The actor even took videos and photographs of the entire place and the fresco “The Creation of Adam” by Michelangelo, in addition to closing the place, so that he and his people were exclusively without anyone to bother him.

Given the annoyance, Momoa decided to apologize through a video on his Instagram account, where he is seen exercising without a shirt and showing off his muscles.

“If you ever felt your culture was being disrespected, I didn’t mean to. I came here when I was 19 or 20 years old to see the Sistine Chapel and now that I can, I made a wonderful donation to bring my friends and my team because we only had a couple of days off to see these places”, he said.

He also explained that when he visited the Vatican many people wanted to take pictures with him and he did not understand when in the background he had incredible wonders to see and he did not matter at that moment.

“I found that people wanted to take pictures with me, which is very strange, during a trip to the Vatican with all this wonder and do they want to take pictures with me, which I do not understand, but nevertheless, I did it”, said.

On the other hand, he stressed the apology again and again and asserted that it was never his intention to hurt or disrespect anyone, he just wanted to have a private moment in the Sistine Chapel while making a donation to the Church in good faith and never imagined That would cause trouble.