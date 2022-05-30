Jason Momoa comes out in defense of Amber Heard in the middle of the trial with Johnny Depp

Like a light at the end of the tunnel Jason Momoa spoke in favor of AmberHeard, who seems to have lost everything due to the trial with Johnny Depp.

And it is that, as happened with the actor who gave life to Jack Sparrow, the media trial that Depp and Heard are going through has affected their respective careers.

On this occasion, it was the actress who was questioned, because with the tape of Aquaman At the door, followers of Johnny Depp asked that, like the actor, she also lost her role.

They even launched a petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomwhich reached 3 million signatures.

This undoubtedly put Warner and DC tottering, so there were rumors of possible replacements, the most famous to take the place of Amber was Emilia Clarke.

A replacement for the actress already sounded/Photo: EFE

Jason Momoa comes out in defense of Amber Heard

However, everything seems that the waters have returned to their course and the actress will continue with her role as Mera in the film. And it’s all due to Jason Momoa.

In accordance with kathryn arnoldformer producer and current consultant in the entertainment industry, revealed that initially it was planned to eliminate her scenes in the film, since Warner and DC did not like that none of its protagonists were related to scandals as in the case of the actress American.

However, according to arnoldJason Momoa, star of the film, and james wanits director, interceded so that Amber Heard could keep her position in the sequel.

Although he eventually managed to retain his role in ‘Aquaman’, the controversy with Johnny Depp It has cost him to lose more than 18 million dollars for the second part of the superhero tape.

Also, various advertising jobs were reduced and some brands dispensed with their services.

What do you think of the action? Jason Momoa? Definitely Amber Heard was luckier than Johnny Depp who had to leave one of his iconic characters, Captain Sparrow.