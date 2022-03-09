Jason Momoa confirmed that he will play the villain in the new “Fast and Furious”

Jason Momoa confirmed that he will play the villain of the new movie Fast and Furious.

in January, The Hollywood Reporter assured that the star of game of Thrones was in final negotiations; all to play the antagonist of the tenth installment of the successful action and car racing series.

Now, in an interview with EntertainmentTonight, Momoa confirmed his role in the franchise; giving fans clues as to how her character will act.

I will appear in fast 10, and it will be fun. I’ll be playing the villain, which is something I haven’t had a chance to do in a long time. Now I can be the bad boy. An extravagant bad boy,” Momoa said as reported NME.

Justin Lin, who will return to the franchise after F9: The Fast Saga, will direct the new tape. Classic leads Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Sung Kang; they will also return to the action series.

Charlize Theron, who first appeared in The Fate of the Furious and then returned to F9, he is expected to appear in the film.

On the other hand, Jason Momoa revealed that he will return to play Aquaman in a film that will be released later this year. Momoa and Amber Heard will return as “The King of the Oceans” and Mera respectively for the new DC sequel.

Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Temuera Morrison will also return. On the other hand, Pilou Asbaek of Game of Thrones (Euron Greyjoy), will also participate.

Momoa in “The Crow”

During this weekend, a record was leaked that shows nothing more and nothing less than Jason Momoa, characterized for the tape “The Crow” or “El Cuervo”, in a remake that never came to light.

The version with Momoa starring in the film was an idea that came up a couple of years ago, but was finally canceled by its filmmakers for no apparent reason.

But in the surprises that the Internet and social networks regularly give us, the camera test emerged with the actor personified and painted as the classic character.

Look at the images here.



