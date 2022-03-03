Jason Momoa confirms he will play a ‘quirky bad boy’ in ‘Fast & Furious 10’

James 3 hours ago

Jason Momoa is one of the most likeable males in Hollywood. His role as Aquaman has made him a heroic figure and action star. Now, Momoa is bringing his charismatic personality to the Fast and Furious franchise in fast and furious 10. However, she will be playing a villain, something fans may not be used to.

Jason Momoa is the latest action star to join the ‘Fast and Furious’ family

the Fast and Furious franchise has become one of the largest franchises in the world. The franchise began as a crime thriller with cars starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster. As the years went on and the franchise became more intense and action-packed, stars like Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Luke Evans, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, and Dwayne Johnson joined in on the fun.

