Jason Momoa confirms he will play a ‘quirky bad boy’ in ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Jason Momoa is one of the most likeable males in Hollywood. His role as Aquaman has made him a heroic figure and action star. Now, Momoa is bringing his charismatic personality to the Fast and Furious franchise in fast and furious 10. However, she will be playing a villain, something fans may not be used to.

Jason Momoa is the latest action star to join the ‘Fast and Furious’ family

jason momoa | mike marsland

the Fast and Furious franchise has become one of the largest franchises in the world. The franchise began as a crime thriller with cars starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster. As the years went on and the franchise became more intense and action-packed, stars like Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Luke Evans, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, and Dwayne Johnson joined in on the fun.

In the last post, F9, John Cena joined the cast as Diesel’s villainous estranged brother. The film took Fast and Furious family on wild adventures that included magnetic cars and going to space. Cena finally becomes an ally towards the end of the movie, which means fast and furious 10 You need a new antagonist. This is where Momoa steps in.

Momoa will play a ‘quirky bad boy’ in ‘Fast & Furious 10’

“I’m going to do ‘Fast 10,’ that’s going to be fun… I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t been able to do for a while. Now, I can be the bad boy. A very quirky character.” bad boy.” – Jason Momoa | https://t.co/SpSRAowrR9 pic.twitter.com/vCzUShIOTC – IGN (@IGN) March 3, 2022

While it’s unclear exactly who Momoa will play fast and furious 10, he will be the antagonist. Momoa will most likely play a good villain, but he will also be able to bring his trademark charismatic personality to the role. Talking with entertainment tonight on the batman premiere, Momoa confirmed that he will bring a bit of “style” to the character.

“I’m going to do quick 10that’s going to be fun,” says Momoa. Eastern Time. “It’s fun, I get to play the bad guy, which he hasn’t done in a long time… Now I get to be the bad guy. A very extravagant bad boy. A bit of style.

the villains in Fast and Furious movies are usually tougher, grittier criminal characters. For example, Theron and Statham are violent and relentless enemies who will do anything to achieve their goals. Momoa might be similar in ambition to her, but it will be nice to see a villain who has a more charming personality.

This will be Momoa’s first role as a villain since 2017.

The last time Momoa played a villain was in Once upon a time in Venice co-starring Bruce Willis. However, this will be his first time playing a villain in a blockbuster movie. He has a history of playing antiheroes that includes his role as Khal Drogo in game of Thrones.

Recently, Momoa has become more associated with heroic roles, including Aquaman and his role in Dune. On DuneMomoa played Duncan Idaho, a soldier of House Atreides and a close friend of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet). Momoa will reprise his role as Aquaman in aquaman and the lost kingdomwhich opens in theaters in December 2022.

as for fast and furious 10, Momoa will join Diesel, Rodriguez, Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel. It’s unclear if Cena will return, but Justin Lin will also return once again to direct.

RELATED: Jason Momoa became very environmentally conscious after ‘Aquaman’