Jason Momoa Confirms He Will Play a Villain in Next ‘Fast and Furious’ Movie

Jason Momoa has confirmed that he will play the villain in the next installment of Fast and Furious.

In January, The Hollywood Reporter said the Game of Thrones star was in “final negotiations” to play the villain in the tenth installment of the hit film series.

Now, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Momoa has confirmed his role in the upcoming franchise and has given fans a hint of what his character will be like.

“I’m going to do ‘Fast 10’, that’s going to be fun…it’s fun,” he said.

“I get to play the bad boy, which is something I haven’t been able to do in a long time. Now I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy,” he added.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with last year’s F9: The Fast Saga, will direct the upcoming movie. Longtime stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and Sung Kang are also returning for the upcoming film.

Also expected is Charlize Theron, who first appeared in The Fate of the Furious, then returned for F9.

In reviewing the latest Fast & Furious film, NME said: “Everything ramps up towards a genuinely exciting finale that pivots between high-speed action and intense sentimentality, making Fast & Furious 9 feel a bit like a hug. bear from your gruff older brother after nearly throwing up on a roller coaster.”

“Like so much in the F&F franchise, it shouldn’t work but somehow it does. For the next billion dollars at the box office.”

Meanwhile, Momoa also revealed a first look at his character in the new Aquaman movie late last year.

Momoa and Amber Heard will return as Aquaman and Mera respectively for the new DC sequel, alongside Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Temuera Morrison. Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbaek, known for playing Euron Greyjoy, is also in talks to star.