Jason Momoa could replace Dwayne Johnson in Fast and Furious 10

Jason Momoa is one step away from signing the contract to enter Fast and Furious 10, filling the void left by Dwayne Johnson,

According to some rumors, Jason Momoa will join the cast of Fast and Furious 10. The actor of Acquaman he would now be one step away from signing the contract: he would thus join Vin Diesel, filling the void left by Dwayne Johnson’s abandonment.

Jason Momoa will be the most important new entry in Fast and Furious 10. He will then join the cast composed of Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuele, of course, the producer and creative supervisor Vin Diesel. Fans are also expecting a return to the scene of Charlize Theron, Jason Statham and John Cena, the latter present in the ninth chapter of the saga. We still don’t know which character Momoa will play: she could be an ally or an enemy, or maybe both as has already happened in the saga in the past.

What is certain is that Jason Momoa will fill the void left by Dwayne Johnson. The latter was a major character in chapters 5, 6, 7, 8, in addition to the spin-off Hobbs and Shawmade with Statham. However, during the filming of the eighth film, The Rock had conflicts with his colleague Vin Diesel: the two never appear in the same shot in the film. For this Johnson has decided to permanently abandon the saga. Later there was a reconciliation between the two actors, however Johnson decided not to return to the set.

Despite Diesel’s attempts, both privately and on social media, Johnson has decided not to give in and to remain outside the world of Fast and Furious, while wishing the best to former colleagues. For this, Diesel has decided to hire a new actor who can take his place: Jason Momoa.

Filming of Fast and Furious 10 they will start this spring. The film is currently scheduled to release on May 19, 2023, barring further production delays. It will be the penultimate chapter of the saga: it has been declared that the final grand finale will be divided into two parts.

This and much more on CiakClub.it

Lucana, student in Bologna. She has always been passionate about cinema, literature and any form of art.

Related