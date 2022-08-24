Jason Momoa describes his Fast X character in a peculiar way

Actor Jason Momoa will be one of the great villains of the movie Fast X (Fast and Furious 10) and now we know more details about his character.

In the cinematographic career of Jason Momoa stand out characters like Ronon Dex, Conan, Khal Drogo, Baba Voss either Aquaman. But if all these roles have something in common, it is that they are tough guys, so it is very curious that his character from Fast X describe him as androgynous.

In a recent interview with Variety while promoting the third season of See, the actor offered some new details about the new opponent of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family.

“Time of my life. I can be the bad boy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while. He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock… he’s got a lot of problems, this guy. He definitely has some issues with his dad.”

It’s hard to imagine the actor Jason Momoa, who is a 1.93 meter tall man with very harsh facial features, like an androgynous character. Since it is a definition for people who have ambiguous body features, which brings together characteristics of both sexes. But without a doubt, his performance will be something very interesting.

There are many expectations to see the film.

Fast X is preparing a great show, since it will bring together a lot of veteran actors of the saga such as Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto Charlize Theron as Cipher, Nathalie Emmanuel like ramsey, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Helen Mirren like queenie, Michael Rooker like Buddy, Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody, Jordan Brewster as Mia Toretto Sung Kang like Han, Ludacris like Teh, Tyrese Gibson like Roman, Joaquim deAlmeida like kings and Cardi-B like Leysa.

But in addition, new stars will join as Alan Ritchson, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno Y Daniela Melchiorthough their roles have yet to be revealed.

The movie Fast X will be released on May 19, 2023. While Jason Momoa will have another blockbuster in theaters a few months before, since it will be released Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on March 17, 2023. Which of the two will be more successful? We’ll find out next year.