“The biggest libel trial of the 21st century”

The British press has not hesitated to describe it as follows: “The biggest defamation trial of the 21st century”. And by names, figures and impact, it aims to be.



A story of violence and rupture

The legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp adds a new chapter with one more trial to add to a list of legal and media battles that has lasted for years, since the actress filed for divorce back in 2016.



Crossroads of serious accusations

Since then, the crossings of accusations, complaints, information and leaks have followed one another and, obviously, they have implicated friends and colleagues during these years. And of course, many of them will have to testify before the judge.



Celebrities involved

The list of celebrities that will parade for the Depp/Heard trial is worthy of the best red carpet, since both involved have illustrious friends and confidants.



The first demand

The trial, suspended several times by the coronavirus, comes because of the lawsuit that Johnny Depp filed a few years ago against his ex-wife and against The Washington Post, which published an article accusing him of abusing his partners. , consuming prohibited substances and threatening Amber Heard’s pet, a Yorkshire.



red carpet in court

After losing the trial in 2019, Johnny Depp appealed the sentence and it will be in this new appointment before the judge when familiar faces may be seen in the Fairfax County court (Virginia, United States) that will judge this dispute again.



Jason Momoa, superhero and witness

It has been Deadline who has leaked the list of witnesses that Amber Heard’s defense has cited. That list includes her friend and her partner in ‘Aquaman’, Jason Momoa. According to Deadline, it is possible that it is the representatives and not the celebrities themselves who testify. Everything will depend on the judge or judge who handles the case.



Directors to declare

James Wan, director of the ‘Aquaman’ saga, and Zack Snyder, director of ‘The Justice League’, have also been required by the parties in litigation.



An awkward date

They have also been required to testify (in principle and always according to Deadline) James Franco and Elon Musk, whom Johnny Depp accuses of having an affair with Amber Heard while the actress was his partner.



colleagues and friends

In the case of James Franco, both met in 2008, shooting ‘Pineapple Express’ and, since then, have maintained a good friendship that, according to Johnny Depp, went further.



The lover? of TESLA

Meanwhile, Elon Musk accuses him of having started a relationship with Amber Heard, in 2016, before Johnny Depp and her had finished.



companion and friend

Ellen Barkin, star of ‘Animal Kingdom’, is another of the actresses who could go through court as a witness for Amber Heard.



The audios of Johnny in the abyss

Another testimony that will be presented in court will be that of Paul Bettany (Visión in ‘Wandavision’) whose messages exchanged with Johnny Depp will be exposed before the judge.



infamous messages

In those messages, which would be published in different media, Johnny Depp spoke of “burning, drowning” and maintaining relationships with the lifeless body of the actress. Amber Heard presents them as proof of the violent nature of whoever was her partner.



Messages to JK Rowling

They will not be the only messages that come to light, since the conversations that Johnny Depp had with JK Rowling or the musician Jack White will also be known at the trial.



Producers and police

As if that were not enough, some records from Warner Bros, Disney, WME Entertainment and the Los Angeles Police Department will also be presented as evidence.



the mystery donation

Johnny Depp has requested a report on the donation that Amber Heard was going to make with the 7 million dollars she obtained from the divorce to LA’s Children Hospital Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union



‘Johnny vs Amber’, the series

If someone wants to see the whole story in detail, they can do so in ‘Johnny vs Amber’, the docuseries that Discovery+ has released and in which the point of view of each of those involved is explained.



A sad history

A very sad story, with violence against women as a backdrop, the fall into the abyss of a star that loses its shine… and other unpleasant ingredients that, once again, will be exposed to the public eye through the media.

