News

Jason Momoa explains that he shot with several injuries

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Injuries do not stop Jason Momoa: the actor shot the same Aquaman 2

Superheroes feel pain too – at least that’s what happened to Jason Momoa, forced to turn Aquaman 2 with the tare of some injuries. In the course of a lengthy online interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the actor explained how he had to grit his teeth on set to carry on the work of the film.

“I’m getting old” the actor said in no uncertain terms. “I messed up my eyes. I don’t know how, but I must have cut myself somehow. And then I have to operate, I have a hernia, my ribs are out of order. I feel like they just hit me ”.

In short, not an idyllic framework to complete the new production of the DC Extended Universe. But, despite this, it seems that Momoa has never stopped work on Aquaman 2: in spite of hernias and various injuries. The actor explained that he gives his all in any role he plays. “I love my job and I put all of myself into it, despite the fact that I’m getting old” has explained.

aquaman 2 momoa injuries (2)

Injuries aside: what do we know about Aquaman 2, the new film with Jason Momoa?

The sequel toAquaman directed by James Wan in 2018, it was officially announced in early 2019 by Warner Bros. which set the release for 2022. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the various delays and postponements that have involved the various sectors of the entertainment world, the date set by the production is still valid.

Loading...
Advertisements

As confirmed by the protagonist of the film, Jason Momoa – who will return again as Arthur Curry / Aquaman – filming for the film began over the course of the summer. At his side will return both Amber Heard, in the role of Mera, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen in those of David Kane / Black Manta.

In the cast of the film, alongside Momoa will return both Amber Heard in the role of Mera, that Yahya Abdul-Mateen in those of Black Manta. Produced by Peter Safran And Rob Cowan, with Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Jon Berg, Geoff Johns And Walter Hamada as executive producers, the film will again be directed by James Wan.

(source: ScreenRant)

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

837
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
674
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
611
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
562
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
495
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
459
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
420
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
355
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
298
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
261
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top