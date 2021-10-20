Jason Momoa explains that he shot with several injuries

Injuries do not stop Jason Momoa: the actor shot the same Aquaman 2

Superheroes feel pain too – at least that’s what happened to Jason Momoa, forced to turn Aquaman 2 with the tare of some injuries. In the course of a lengthy online interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the actor explained how he had to grit his teeth on set to carry on the work of the film.

“I’m getting old” the actor said in no uncertain terms. “I messed up my eyes. I don’t know how, but I must have cut myself somehow. And then I have to operate, I have a hernia, my ribs are out of order. I feel like they just hit me ”.

In short, not an idyllic framework to complete the new production of the DC Extended Universe. But, despite this, it seems that Momoa has never stopped work on Aquaman 2: in spite of hernias and various injuries. The actor explained that he gives his all in any role he plays. “I love my job and I put all of myself into it, despite the fact that I’m getting old” has explained.

Injuries aside: what do we know about Aquaman 2, the new film with Jason Momoa?

The sequel toAquaman directed by James Wan in 2018, it was officially announced in early 2019 by Warner Bros. which set the release for 2022. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the various delays and postponements that have involved the various sectors of the entertainment world, the date set by the production is still valid.

As confirmed by the protagonist of the film, Jason Momoa – who will return again as Arthur Curry / Aquaman – filming for the film began over the course of the summer. At his side will return both Amber Heard, in the role of Mera, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen in those of David Kane / Black Manta.

