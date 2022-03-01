Jason Momoa hugs Channing Tatum to accompany Zoë Kravitz

Stop everything! Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum got together at the last minute for the premiere of “The Batman” in New York and to support Zoë Kravitz. On Monday, February 28, the “Aquaman” star shared two photos looking excited about traveling to the East Coast with his stepdaughter’s boyfriend.

The post comes a few days after a report that Momoa and Zoë’s mother, Lisa Bonet, decided to give their marriage another chance. In the photos, Tatum and Mamoa look like a pair of best friends. “HEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” she wrote in the caption. “I am beyond proud of you,” Momoa added.

Jason and Bonet announced they would be separating on January 12, but the couple has given love another chance. On Friday, February 25, Hollywood Life reported that they reconciled. “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very close,” a source told the outlet. “They decided to work on things instead of throwing in the towel because they have invested so much in each other.”

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz seem to be a strong couple

While Momoa and Bonet have been on a rough patch, Tatum and Kravitz appear to be going strong. Kravitz filed for divorce from Karl Glusman before Christmas in 2020 and rumors about her and Tatum began circulating almost immediately. At first they were denied, but in August of that year a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Zoë and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned into something more.”

The couple has kept private, but they are also getting to know each other’s families. In November, Zoe and Channing were photographed at a farmers market with Tatum’s 8-year-old daughter, Everly, whom she shares with her ex-wife, Dashboard Jenna.